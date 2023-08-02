ReadyAssist, Ampere collaborate for full-stack after-sales, service support

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ampere has announced its collaboration with ReadyAssist, a vehicle assistance company in a BSE filing made on Wednesday, August 2. Ampere is a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited.

ReadyAssist will bring full-stack after-sales and service support for Ampere's customers. The partnership will ensure smooth operations and minimal downtime along with improving the customer experience. It will provide round-the-clock services to Ampere customers.

Talking about the partnership, Founder and CEO of ReadyAssist, Vimal Singh said, "Utilising our in-depth industry knowledge & expertise, we are glad to be a part of Ampere’s mission of bringing EVs into Indian households and are ecstatic to contribute further to the cause by extending our full stack vehicle assistance service suite."

CEO and Director of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, Sanjay Behl said, "We have pledged to realize our motto of #HarGullyElectric. A thorough, holistic, and superlative last-mile user experience is one of the key factors in accelerating the transition to EVs. Ampere, among the leading electric two-wheeler brands in the country, is committed to driving smart, sustainable mobility across the country. We are confident that our collaboration with ReadyAssist for enhanced service assistance will further boost our vision to make EVs the preferred mode of commute and travel. We look forward to this exciting collaboration."

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL) is a major player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of electric-powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the country.