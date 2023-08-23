Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

On the company's 6th anniversary, electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors announced the introduction of the limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle on Wednesday.



Customers can secure their limited edition RV400 by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorised dealerships, the company said in a release. The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour. Revolt Motors said that the limited edition motorcycle has high-end golden upside-down front forks and is complemented by a sporty yellow monoshock. It also comes with matching all-black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip.

RV:400 Features The AI-enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge. Revolt Motors offers on-board and portable charging features, portable battery, and home delivery options. The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours.



Besides the RV 400 model, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker also manufactures and sells the RV 300 model of motorcycles.



Powered by a 3000-watt mid-drive motor, the Revolt RV400 takes 4.5 hours to charge its 3.24 KWh battery fully and has a claimed range of 80 km/charge. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 162,000.