Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour and comes with high-end golden upside-down front forks

BS Web Team New Delhi
The limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
On the company's 6th anniversary, electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors announced the introduction of the limited edition  RV400 electric motorcycle on Wednesday.

Customers can secure their limited edition RV400 by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorised dealerships, the company said in a release. The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour. Revolt Motors said that the limited edition motorcycle has high-end golden upside-down front forks and is complemented by a sporty yellow monoshock. It also comes with matching all-black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip.

RV:400 Features
The AI-enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge. Revolt Motors offers on-board and portable charging features, portable battery, and home delivery options. The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours.


Besides the RV 400 model, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker also manufactures and sells the RV 300 model of motorcycles.

Powered by a 3000-watt mid-drive motor, the Revolt RV400 takes 4.5 hours to charge its 3.24 KWh battery fully and has a claimed range of 80 km/charge. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 162,000.  

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

