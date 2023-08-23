Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

Customers can secure their limited edition RV400 by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorised dealerships, the company said in a release. The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour. Revolt Motors said that the limited edition motorcycle has high-end golden upside-down front forks and is complemented by a sporty yellow monoshock. It also comes with matching all-black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip.
RV:400 Features The AI-enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge. Revolt Motors offers on-board and portable charging features, portable battery, and home delivery options. The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours.
Besides the RV 400 model, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker also manufactures and sells the RV 300 model of motorcycles.
Powered by a 3000-watt mid-drive motor, the Revolt RV400 takes 4.5 hours to charge its 3.24 KWh battery fully and has a claimed range of 80 km/charge. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 162,000.