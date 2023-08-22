India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

With the launch of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) by Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, India is set to get its own crash safety assessment system. With NCAP, the Centre is aiming to increase demand for safer cars and encourage manufacturers to comply with customer needs.

The Centre also said that the high safety standards could help Indian cars compete better in the global market and increase the export potential of Indian car manufacturers.

At the NCAP launch event, Gadkari also said that the cost of safety testing abroad is Rs 2.50 crore, while in India, it is Rs 60 lakh. The minister said that this further opens up opportunities for global car companies.

What is Bharat NCAP?

The Bharat NCAP is a safety assessment initiative introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). It aims to evaluate the safety performance of passenger vehicles in India that weigh less than 3.5 tonnes and can accommodate up to eight passengers.

It is designed to align India's safety standards with countries like the USA, Australia, Japan and the UK.

The vehicles will be given star ratings based on crash tests and point-based evaluations.

How will the rating be given?

The rating will be given based on a series of crash tests. A frontal crash test is conducted at a speed of 64 kilometres per hour (kmph). Side and pole-side tests occur at 50 kmph and 20 kmph, respectively.

According to a report by The Economic Times (ET), ratings are assigned based on two criteria: Adult safety for front passengers and child safety at the rear. For adult safety, a car needs to score a minimum of 27 out of a maximum of 32 points to achieve a 5-star rating.

A 5-star rating for child safety is granted to vehicles scoring at least 41 out of 49 points.

How can automakers get a BNAP rating for their cars?

Under the BNCAP, manufacturers or importers of motor vehicles will have to apply for FORM 70-A to the agency designated by the central government.

The designated agency will get their motor vehicle star rated in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197, as amended from time to time.