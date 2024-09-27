Rolls-Royce launches Cullinan Series II starting from Rs 10.5 crore

British luxury auto-maker Rolls-Royce cars on Friday launched its ultra-luxury Cullinan Series II here, with price starting from Rs 10.50 crore, a company official said.

The company, in a statement said the first local client deliveries would commence from the fourth quarter of 2024.

"The debut of Cullinan Series II in India represents a significant milestone for Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific region. Since its original launch in 2018, this remarkable motor car has attracted a younger and more diverse group of clients, and today Cullinan is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the marque's portfolio," Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Regional Director Asia-Pacific Irene Nikkein said.