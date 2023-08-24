SMEV appoints Yulu Bikes co-founder R K Misra as new President for 2023-24

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Thursday said it has appointed R K Misra, Co-Founder of Yulu Bikes and Director at Magna Yuma, as its new President for 2023-24.

The electric two-wheeler body also named Akshay Kashyap, Umesh Balani and Anadi N Sinha as Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Kashyap is Managing Director of Greenfuel Energy Solutions; Balani is Managing Director of Rotomag Group; Sinha is Director, Group Corporate Affairs at UNO Minda.

Last month, SMEV had temporarily suspended its present constitution while appointing former BJP spokesperson Sanjay Kaul as its Chief Evangelist to help revise the agenda of the association.

Kaul will continue in his role as Chief Evangelist.