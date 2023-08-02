Suzuki India 2W July sales at best-ever 107,836 units, up 41.5% YoY

Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered the best-ever sales of two-wheelers as its sales clocked 107,836 units in July 2023, HTAuto has reported. This figure includes both domestic sales and exports which stood at 80,309 and 27,527 units respectively. The company registered a year-on-year sales growth of 41.5 per cent more than the sales in July 2022.

This is the first time that sales for Suzuki have crossed the mark of 100,000 in any given month.

The two-wheeler sales for Suzuki achieved yet another milestone as the manufacturer has rolled out a total of 5 million units of its Access 125 scooter which is built in the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana. The Access 125 is one of the most important products for the company as it carries the flag for the company in the highly-competitive 125cc segment.

The Access competes against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and the TVS Jupiter 125.

The Access comes powered with a fuel-injected engine that produces 8.58 hp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets a telescopic suspension system in the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The scooter comes with the option of both disc and drum brakes for the front wheel. The scooter gets CBS as standard.

Access 125 is known for its superior fuel efficiency and greater stability at high speeds.

Suzuki's scooter portfolio also includes products like Suzuki Burgman and Suzuki Avenis. Among Suzuki's bikes are the Gixxer and Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki also sells some big bikes in the Indian market which include names like the Hayabusa, Katana, and V-storm 650XT.