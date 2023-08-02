Home / Industry / Auto / Suzuki India 2W July sales at best-ever 107,836 units, up 41.5% YoY

Suzuki India 2W July sales at best-ever 107,836 units, up 41.5% YoY

This is the first time that sales for Suzuki have crossed the mark of 100,000 in a given month

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motorcycle India has registered the best-ever sales of two-wheelers as its sales clocked 107,836 units in July 2023, HTAuto has reported. This figure includes both domestic sales and exports which stood at 80,309 and 27,527 units respectively. The company registered a year-on-year sales growth of 41.5 per cent more than the sales in July 2022.

This is the first time that sales for Suzuki have crossed the mark of 100,000 in any given month.

The two-wheeler sales for Suzuki achieved yet another milestone as the manufacturer has rolled out a total of 5 million units of its Access 125 scooter which is built in the Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram, Haryana. The Access 125 is one of the most important products for the company as it carries the flag for the company in the highly-competitive 125cc segment.

The Access competes against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Hero Maestro 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and the TVS Jupiter 125.

The Access comes powered with a fuel-injected engine that produces 8.58 hp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The scooter gets a telescopic suspension system in the front and a single shock absorber at the rear. The scooter comes with the option of both disc and drum brakes for the front wheel. The scooter gets CBS as standard.

Access 125 is known for its superior fuel efficiency and greater stability at high speeds.

Suzuki's scooter portfolio also includes products like Suzuki Burgman and Suzuki Avenis. Among Suzuki's bikes are the Gixxer and Gixxer SF 250. Suzuki also sells some big bikes in the Indian market which include names like the Hayabusa, Katana, and V-storm 650XT. 

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

MG Motor sales register healthy growth, up 21% YoY in first half of CY2023

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

ReadyAssist, Ampere collaborate for full-stack after-sales, service support

Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Govt may mandate 20% recycled materials in auto manufacturing from 2026-27

Centre plans to scrap mandatory electric vehicle incentive-linked tests

Domestic passenger vehicle sales jump 3.1% as strong base effect continues

Topics :Suzuki GixxerSuzuki AccessSuzuki MotorsSuzuki Motorcycle IndiaSuzuki Motor CorpBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story