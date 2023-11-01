Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Electric passenger vehicle sales went up by 28 per cent YoY. This includes both domestic and international business figures

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Motors reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its overall domestic sales for October 2023 at 80,825 units. The sales stood at 76,537 units in October 2022, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

While commercial vehicle (CV) sales went up by 4 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 34,317 units. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment grew by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and reached 48,337 units, against 45,217 units sold in October 2022. This figure includes both conventional power trains and the electric cars of the company.

Electric passenger vehicle sales went up by 28 per cent Y-o-Y. This includes both the domestic and international business figures.

Commercial vehicle sales also saw an uptick in the heavy-commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks segment. The sales in this segment rose from 9,253 in October 2022 to 10,204 units in October 2023, an increase of 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Cargo and pickup vehicles in the small commercial vehicle category registered an 8 per cent Y-o-Y downfall in sales as the sales plummeted from 15,618 in October 2022 to 14,419 units in October 2023.

Passenger carriers saw the most impressive growth as their sales grew by 43 per cent, from 1,759 units in October 2022 to 2,514 units in October 2023.

Tata Motors has given a fresh update to its line-up of passenger vehicles, which includes the upgraded Nexon, Safari, and Harrier. While the company has kept the engine and transmission intact, Tata Motors has given cosmetic and feature-related updates to its vehicles, which include a different style for the alloy wheels, a larger infotainment screen, and some other design-related changes.

Also Read

Tata Nexon facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.10 lakh

Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts launched, get five-star safety rating

A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 66% jump in sales in October to 21,879 units

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Amid strong festive demand, Car dispatches likely to make new record in Oct

Toyota pledges $8 billion more for US battery plant to rev up EV push

e2W registration: Share of top 4 races to 90% in Oct from 72% in January

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata Motors Jaguar Land RoverTata MotorsBS Web ReportsTata NexonTata Harriercar sales in October

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story