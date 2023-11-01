Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Tata Motors reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its overall domestic sales for October 2023 at 80,825 units. The sales stood at 76,537 units in October 2022, the company informed in a regulatory filing.

While commercial vehicle (CV) sales went up by 4 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching 34,317 units. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment grew by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and reached 48,337 units, against 45,217 units sold in October 2022. This figure includes both conventional power trains and the electric cars of the company.

Electric passenger vehicle sales went up by 28 per cent Y-o-Y. This includes both the domestic and international business figures.

Commercial vehicle sales also saw an uptick in the heavy-commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks segment. The sales in this segment rose from 9,253 in October 2022 to 10,204 units in October 2023, an increase of 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Cargo and pickup vehicles in the small commercial vehicle category registered an 8 per cent Y-o-Y downfall in sales as the sales plummeted from 15,618 in October 2022 to 14,419 units in October 2023.

Passenger carriers saw the most impressive growth as their sales grew by 43 per cent, from 1,759 units in October 2022 to 2,514 units in October 2023.

Tata Motors has given a fresh update to its line-up of passenger vehicles, which includes the upgraded Nexon, Safari, and Harrier. While the company has kept the engine and transmission intact, Tata Motors has given cosmetic and feature-related updates to its vehicles, which include a different style for the alloy wheels, a larger infotainment screen, and some other design-related changes.