Tesla must price India models competitively as buzz around entry grows

Unless Tesla prices its models competitively in India, volumes will be limited, analysts said.

Buzz around Tesla’s potential India entry has picked up in the past few weeks.

In a recent report, BNP Paribas analysts said they expect Tesla’s entry into India to be "slow and measured" given the low average price point in the market.

Even if Tesla can produce and sell at as low as $30,000, it will still be considered expensive for mass volume in India once 15 per cent custom duties are factored in, the report said.

"In our view, local production won’t make sense unless Tesla can reduce the price to under $30,000 to allow for mass volumes in India," the analysts said.

Tesla has also ended its true low-cost Model 2 efforts a year ago, shifting its focus to robotaxi and robotics plans. Tesla's plans for a new 'unboxed' assembly process and plant in Mexico have also been shelved as a result. The analysts, therefore, do not expect these plans to be revived for India. "We expect Tesla to address India by exporting from one of its existing plants. This would limit volumes to very low levels for the foreseeable future," they added. Among the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) most at risk in that segment is Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), BNP Paribas analysts said.

"We do not see any material risk to M&M from the existing Tesla models, and a new $25,000 model is unlikely," they said, adding that last year M&M’s stock corrected by around 9 per cent in two weeks on fears of Tesla’s entry. However, the stock recovered swiftly after that. The average price of cars sold in India is Rs 11 lakh ($13,000). "We estimate approximately 25 per cent of the industry volume to be of models sold above the price of $23,000, which would be the most at risk if Tesla launches a product below $30,000," the report said.