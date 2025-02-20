Can Tesla's entry supercharge India's ailing EV charging infrastructure?

US electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is intensifying efforts to establish a foothold in the Indian market. After CEO Elon Musk’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, the company has reportedly begun identifying land for a manufacturing plant and has posted several job openings . The big question now: Can India’s existing EV charging infrastructure support a Tesla electric car?

India’s EV charging infra compared to global counterparts

India’s EV charging infrastructure, while expanding, remains in its infancy. The number of public charging stations grew from 1,800 in February 2022 to 16,347 by March 2024—a nine-fold increase. Yet, the ratio of EVs to public chargers remains high, with about 135 vehicles per charger, compared to the global average of 6 to 20 EVs per charger, according to a report by GameChanger Law Advisors and Speciale Invest.

A majority of the existing chargers are slow chargers, taking hours to fully charge a vehicle. Fast chargers, crucial for long-distance travel and reducing wait times, are notably scarce. According to a SPG Global report, the upfront investment for charging stations is significant, with installation and grid upgrade expenses often surpassing hardware costs, posing financial hurdles for operators.

Government’s EV push

The Indian government is taking steps to address this gap. The Ministry of Power has mandated at least one charging station within a 3 km x 3 km grid in cities and every 25 km on highways. Policies such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme have also encouraged EV adoption.

Also Read: Can 'Make in India' help Tesla navigate increasing global roadblocks? In September 2024, the government approved the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, allocating Rs 109 billion ($1.3 billion) to subsidise electric vehicles and develop charging infrastructure. The Budget 2025-26 also announced Rs 100 billion public-private partnership fund to support infrastructure projects, including charging stations.

The government is also considering a proposal to include investments in charging infrastructure as part of the eligibility criteria for global players under its EV policy. This policy requires companies to invest $500 million over three years to set up a manufacturing plant, with incentives such as concessional import duties on EVs.

Where does supercharging come into play?

Supercharging refers to high-speed charging solutions that significantly reduce the time required to charge an EV. These fast chargers are essential for long-distance travel and minimising downtime for EV users.

Recognising this, companies like Tata Motors plan to establish a ‘Mega Charger’ network across 500 locations, with 120-kilowatt fast-charging stations accessible to all EV brands. Maruti Suzuki aims to install fast charging points every 5 to 10 kms in India’s top 100 cities to alleviate infrastructure challenges and boost consumer confidence.

Tesla’s global charging footprint

Tesla’s experience building reliable and fast-charging infrastructure globally could provide the much-needed momentum to address India’s EV infrastructure challenges. The company has already opened its supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in multiple markets through initiatives like the ‘Magic Dock’ adapter, allowing non-Tesla EVs to use Tesla chargers via its app.

Tesla has established an extensive supercharger network across Europe, operating over 1,350 supercharging sites in more than 20 countries as of 2024. In 2021, Tesla initiated a pilot program in the Netherlands, allowing non-Tesla EVs to access select Supercharger stations. This initiative expanded to countries including Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in 2022, promoting broader EV adoption across the continent.

Tesla’s efforts in the Asia-Pacific region are notable, particularly in China, its second-largest market after the US. By 2025, Tesla operated nearly 2,200 supercharger sites in China, encompassing over 12,350 stalls. This infrastructure supports the growing number of Tesla vehicles and encourages EV adoption in the region.

Additionally, Tesla has established Supercharger networks in countries like South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines, enhancing the EV charging landscape across the Asia-Pacific.

Tesla looks for a charging developer in Mumbai

Tesla already identifies the challenges in India and has started working in this direction. According to Tesla’s website, the company is seeking a charging developer for its Mumbai Suburban location to drive the expansion of its charging network. The role involves identifying and evaluating potential sites, negotiating agreements, and managing relationships with property owners and governmental bodies.

The developer will also oversee the selection and training of installers, support location feasibility assessments, and coordinate with internal teams and external partners to ensure timely project completion. This could lay the groundwork for Tesla’s supercharger network.