Tesla to recall 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix faulty accelerator pedal

A trapped accelerator pedal could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a notice

In the first quarter of 2024 Tesla had three recalls affecting about 2.4 million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar. photo: X/@Tesla
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Tesla is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
 
A trapped accelerator pedal could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash, the auto safety regulator said in a notice.
 

Tesla started deliveries of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck late last year, after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.
 
The EV maker will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge and owners will be notified through letters mailed to them in June, the NHTSA said.
 
In the first quarter of 2024 Tesla had three recalls affecting about 2.4 million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar.
 
However, most issues related to Tesla recalls are usually resolved through over-the-air software updates.
 
In February, Tesla recalled about 2.2 million vehicles in the United States due to an incorrect font size on warning lights and U.S. safety regulators upgraded their probe into the company's vehicles over power steering loss to the status of an engineering analysis.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

