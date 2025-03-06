Ultraviolette Automotive is shaking up India’s electric scooter market with the launch of the Tesseract, its first mass-market EV, following the success of its high-performance F77 sportbikes. With an introductory price of Rs 1.20 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers, the price will later rise to Rs 1.45 lakh. Packed with cutting-edge tech and an impressive range, the Tesseract is set to hit the roads in early 2026.

India's electric scooter market has seen rapid growth in recent years, attracting both legacy manufacturers and startups. While Ultraviolette initially made its mark with high-performance electric superbikes, the company is now shifting focus to the highly competitive electric scooter segment. Here, it will compete with established players like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, and TVS.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Design and features

READ: Ultraviolette plans to introduce 10 new electric two-wheelers in 3 years The Ultraviolette Tesseract is a sporty electric scooter featuring an aggressive design, inspired by the F77 superbike. Available in multiple color options—including White, Pink, Black, and Sand—it boasts a distinctive look. The scooter also features centrally positioned LED headlamps on the front apron, enhancing its bold aesthetics.

The Ultraviolette Tesseract features a sleek windscreen, adding to its sporty appeal. It is equipped with a 7.0-inch TFT display offering real-time navigation, 14-inch wheels, and a spacious 34-liter under-seat storage compartment. The company claims that the Tesseract will introduce several segment-first global features, including a rear collision alert system, haptic feedback on the handlebars, and advanced spatial awareness technology.

Ultraviolette Tesseract: Powertrain and Performance

READ: Ola Electric unveils S1 Gen 3 portfolio, launches 8 new scooters Ultraviolette has unveiled the performance specifications of its Tesseract electric scooter, promising an impressive blend of power and range. The scooter produces 20.10 bhp and offers a claimed range of up to 261 km on a full charge. It can reach a top speed of 125 kmph and accelerates from 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Buyers can choose from three battery pack options:

3.5 kWh – Up to 162 km range

5 kWh – Up to 220 km range

6 kWh – Maximum 261 km range

With these options, the Tesseract aims to cater to a wide range of riders, from daily commuters to long-distance travelers.