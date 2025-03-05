Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ducati plans to introduce motocross bikes in Indian market in 2026

The company's sales remain robust with strong demand for products, he noted. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Italian superbike maker Ducati plans to introduce its motocross bikes in the Indian market next year as it looks to further strengthen its product range in the country, a top company executive said Wednesday.

The company has multiple products lined up, including upgraded versions of the existing nameplates, for the Indian market.

In an interaction with PTI, Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said the company will introduce new variants of Scambler, Multistrada, among other models.

"And then in 2026, we will see the company launch the motocross bikes. We have already started taking part in the competition globally, and we have started winning them. So we are very excited about that. That's a new segment we shall be entering," Chandra stated.

Ducati on Wednesday introduced the all-new 2025 Panigale V4 in the Indian market.

The two trims of the model - V4 and V4 S are priced at Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 35.6 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Chandra said the demand for high-performance motorcycles is stronger than ever in the market and the company is witnessing a passionate and evolving community of riders eager to experience the best in the superbike segment at the racetrack.

He noted that the company saw a sales growth of 6-7 per cent in 2024 over 2023 and expects the growth momentum to continue this year as well.

"For 2025, the company anticipates further growth due to the launch of several new bikes," Chandra said.

The company's sales remain robust with strong demand for products, he noted.

"Ducati's commitment to bringing every model to India, regardless of demand, underscores its strategic importance to the brand globally," Chandra said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

