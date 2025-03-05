Ultraviolette hits the gas, to come out with 10 new e 2-wheelers in 3 years

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette came out with its first e-scooter and a new motorcycle model on Wednesday, and said that it aims to bring 10 new products including long-range cruiser bikes over the next three years in India.

Speaking with Business Standard, Niraj Rajmohan, chief technical officer (CTO) & co-founder of Ultraviolette said that they have so far invested $60 million in research and development (R&D) as well as in setting up manufacturing infrastructure.

At present they can make 10,000 two-wheelers a year, easily scalable up to 30,000 units a year in three shifts.

“We will touch 1000 unit sales in India by the second half of this year (2025). Export shipments have also started. We aim to take the share of exports to 30 per cent of our revenues in the short to medium term,” he added.

The focus countries for exports are the UK, Spain, and Germany etc. Rajmohan also said that they plan to expand their network to 30 cities this (calendar) year from the current 13 cities. By financial year 2026 (FY26), the company aims to extend its reach to 50 cities across India, with a strategic focus on fast-paced global markets such as the UK, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and France. CEO and co-founder Narayan Subramaniam said that the company has developed their core technology over the last seven years. “Seven years of R&D, vertical integration of technology has enabled us and put us in a place to scale into multiple product platforms,” Subramaniam said.

Auto majors like TVS Motor, Ferrari, Stellantis-backed EXOR NV, apart from tech giant Qualcomm Ventures and Zoho Corporation have invested in Ultraviolette. On Wednesday, Ultraviolette unveiled the light-weight motorcycle platform ‘Shockwave’ as well as an e-scooter ‘Tesseract’. The firm is also looking to bring in multi-terrain bikes in future. The firm plans a new bike under its existing F series of performance bikes, two more scooters under the S series under which Tesseract will be introduced besides two more lightweight bikes under the L Series along with ‘Shockwave’. Electric scooter ‘Tesseract’ comes at an introductory price of ~1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 units after which it will be sold at ~1.45 lakh while its e-bike ‘Shockwave’ comes at an introductory price of ~ 1,49,999 for the first 1,000 bikes but will be priced at ~1.75 lakh, Subramaniam said, adding that bookings for the two products will open on Wednesday and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.