VinFast set to enter Indian market through service tie-up with myTVS

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) major and Tesla's global rival VinFast is all set to enter the Indian market through a service collaboration with Chennai-based multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group.

On Monday, VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of VinFast, announced a strategic service collaboration signing with myTVS. As part of its commitment to enhancing customer experience, VinFast is planning to establish 120 extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers to boost its after-sales operations across India. The first phase of its $2 billion facility is expected in the next two months in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi to cater to the domestic Indian market. It also has plans to make India a global export hub, eyeing markets such as West Asia and Africa. In the initial phase, the unit will see investment of around $500 million.

In addition to the upcoming VinFast dealership and service network, this collaboration is aimed at significantly strengthening VinFast's after-sales service and charging network across the country, ensuring customers have access to convenient maintenance and support services as the company accelerates its growth in the Indian electric vehicle market. Under this strategic collaboration, myTVS will ensure VinFast customers receive comprehensive service coverage across India. The association focuses on delivering exceptional service quality through workshops equipped with genuine parts, advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, and highly trained technical personnel.

“At VinFast, we are unwavering in our commitment to delivering excellence across three fundamental pillars: high-quality vehicles, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales policies. This strategic collaboration with myTVS to expand our comprehensive after-sales service network demonstrates our long-term commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to customer satisfaction,” said Pham Sanh Chau, Chief Executive Officer, VinFast Asia. “By establishing this robust service infrastructure, we are not only supporting India's transition to sustainable mobility but also building enduring relationships with our customers through trust, reliability, and exceptional service standards,” Chau added. “We congratulate VinFast as they bring their innovative electric vehicles to India and are delighted to partner with them. We are confident that this unique partnership will enable VinFast to scale growth backed by our technology-powered after-sales service platform. This partnership also validates the myTVS business model of building and delivering a high-quality, convenient, transparent and digitally powered aftermarket service platform to support the ambitions of India's automobile sector,” said Natarajan Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, myTVS.