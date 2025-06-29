The times, they are a-changing: Anand Mahindra flags geopolitical flux

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday warned that the ongoing geopolitical and economic shifts may disrupt global trade and supply chains, urging India Inc to respond with strategic agility and investment in manufacturing.

In a note to shareholders, Mahindra compared the present global turbulence to the mythical 'Samudra Manthan', describing a period where long-standing global structures — social, political, and economic — are being shaken, but a new order is yet to solidify.

“The times, they are a-changing,” he said, pointing to growing global protectionism, supply chain disruptions, and the recalibration of international alliances. Tariffs introduced by the US, tensions with China, and the rise of economic nationalism have created a fluid situation, he noted, where countries and companies alike are being forced to reassess dependencies and adapt to new dynamics.