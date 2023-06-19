Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025



Tayron is not a new name for the VW group as it sells a 5-seater SUV based on the Tiguan AllSpace with the same name exclusively in China. Not just that, the group also has a coupe version of the same that goes by the name, Tayron X. Volkswagen (VW) is building a new global three-row SUV called the Tayron and it will be brought to India in 2025, Autocar India (ACI) reports. The Tayron will be built on the upcoming third-generation VW Tiguan platform.



The Tayron will eventually replace the seven-seater Tiguan AllSpace which is set to retire after its current generation, the ACI report said. It will continue to sell in both SUV and Coupe body styles. However, the current design which is based on the regular Tiguan, will be overhauled to give the Tayron a unique styling. It will also be significantly larger in size than the outgoing model. “We will extend our existing SUV line-up globally with the second-generation Tayron, which is already under development and will go on sale by the middle of the decade,” Head of engineering at Volkswagen's mid-to-full-size models, Karlheinz Hell was quoted as saying by Autocar UK.

Volkswagen Tayron engine specifications

VW is likely to launch the Tayron with its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol or turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel engine. Both will offer a 48-volt mild-hybrid and will come with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission across all their variants.





All these powertrains are being built to adhere to the stricter EU7 emission standards, the report added. Additionally, VW will offer two petrol plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) options in two states of tune which will produce 204hp and 272hp. The hybrid will offer an independent range of 100 km. The car will be compatible with the DC fast charging option, the ACI report said.