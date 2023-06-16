Triumph launches its Street Triple; prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh



What are naked bikes? Triumph has launched its Street Triple in two variants R and RS. The naked bike has been priced at Rs 10.17 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R and RS variant, respectively.



Removing the fairings makes the motorbike lighter and therefore faster and more manoeuvrable. However, it takes away the aerodynamic benefits of the bike. The term ‘naked’ refers to road bikes with no fairings to conceal the engine and the frame. These bikes normally don't have a screen over the handlebars as well.

Triumph Street Triple Engine

The Triumph Street Triple comes powered with a liquid-cooled, 765cc, three-cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 80 Nm of peak torque. The power goes up to 130hp in the RS variant. Both the R and RS variants operate a 6-speed gearbox.



In addition to this, Triumph has also made changes to the chassis of the new Street Triple. The bike now gets a shorter wheelbase on both its variants. However, the RS variant gets a taller subframe. Both variants come with Brembo brakes. The new bike comes with multiple updates including new pistons, con rods, and shorter intake trumpets along with a new camshaft and increased valve lift. It gets a belly pan and a lower chain guard.