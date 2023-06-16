Home / Industry / Auto / Triumph launches its Street Triple; prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh

Triumph launches its Street Triple; prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh

The Triumph Street Triple comes powered with a liquid-cooled, 765cc, three-cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 80 Nm of peak torque

BS Web Team New Delhi
Triumph launches its Street Triple; prices start at Rs 10.17 lakh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Triumph has launched its Street Triple in two variants R and RS. The naked bike has been priced at Rs 10.17 lakh and Rs 11.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R and RS variant, respectively.
What are naked bikes?

The term ‘naked’ refers to road bikes with no fairings to conceal the engine and the frame. These bikes normally don't have a screen over the handlebars as well.
Removing the fairings makes the motorbike lighter and therefore faster and more manoeuvrable. However, it takes away the aerodynamic benefits of the bike.

Triumph Street Triple Engine
The Triumph Street Triple comes powered with a liquid-cooled, 765cc, three-cylinder engine which produces 120hp and 80 Nm of peak torque. The power goes up to 130hp in the RS variant. Both the R and RS variants operate a 6-speed gearbox.

The new bike comes with multiple updates including new pistons, con rods, and shorter intake trumpets along with a new camshaft and increased valve lift. It gets a belly pan and a lower chain guard.
In addition to this, Triumph has also made changes to the chassis of the new Street Triple. The bike now gets a shorter wheelbase on both its variants. However, the RS variant gets a taller subframe. Both variants come with Brembo brakes.

The Street Triple rides on Continental ContiRoad tyres, while the RS variant gets Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.
The bike offers four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, and Rider. The RS variant gets an additional, 'Track' mode.

Also Read

In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5

Two-wheeler sales growth muted in Dec on dull rural demand, high inflation

April auto retail sales drop of 4% on decline in two-wheeler demand

Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi

Electric two-wheeler sales surge 300%, breach 600,000-mark in 2022

M&M launches XUV700 in Australia at AUD 36,990; no diesel variant on offer

Auto parts maker Musashi enters India's EV space, to invest Rs 70 cr

Electric scooter sales take a plunge in June on FAME-II subsidy cut

Maruti sitting on 100,000 plus pending deliveries as MPV market expands

Hero launches its 160R 4V priced at Rs 1.27 lakh, bookings start today

Topics :Triumphautomotive industryautomobile manufacturerTwo-wheeler markettwo-wheelers salesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story