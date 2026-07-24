Will VinFast sustain its business in India's hyper-competitive market?

However, even if it manages to surmount its financial challenges, it faces tough barriers in India. In electric cars, the market is already dominated by three players — Tata Motors, M&M, and JSW MG Motors — which accounted for over 87 per cent of electric car sales in FY26. To break into this club with a reasonable share will not be easy.

The competitive scenario in the EV play is only getting more intense — with the entry of MG Motors which has announced plans to launch 15 new energy vehicles in four years and at least one new model every three months as it plans to launch its first electric vehicle at the end of this year. And Hyundai as well as Maruti Suzuki are upping the EV game. According to analysts, as many as 50 new electric car models are expected to hit the market by 2030.