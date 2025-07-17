AAIB chief slams 'premature' foreign media reports on Air India crash

Speculation in sections of the foreign media regarding the cause of the Air India (A-I) flight AI171 crash is “unfounded” and “premature”, G V G Yugandhar, director-general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), said on Thursday evening. This is the first public statement by Yugandhar since the June 12 crash of A-I’s Boeing 787-8 aircraft (registration VT-ANB), which killed 241 of the 242 people on board. Titled ‘Appeal’, his statement came hours after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report that pointed to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal turning off fuel switches moments before the crash.

Citing people familiar with the US side of the investigation, WSJ said cockpit voice recordings indicate Sabharwal moved the fuel control switches to the ‘cutoff’ position after takeoff, triggering a surprised and panicked response from the First Officer Clive Kunder. The WSJ report said the US assessment was based on black box data and speculated on whether Sabharwal’s actions were deliberate or accidental. It added that such details could lead US authorities to examine potential criminal liability had the crash occurred on American soil. Yugandhar on Thursday evening said, “It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew of the aircraft, and other deceased persons on the ground.”

“It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing,” he said. The AAIB had released its preliminary report on July 12, which revealed that fuel supply to both engines was cut off shortly after takeoff. The two fuel control switches were moved to the ‘cutoff’ position in quick succession, and although they were turned back on about 10 seconds later, the engines had already flamed out. The report said that one pilot asked the other why he moved the switches, and the other responded by denying it. The report did not identify who said what. The AAIB report did not rule out technical faults and stated that aviation medicine and psychology experts were involved in the ongoing investigation.

The AAIB report did not rule out technical faults and stated that aviation medicine and psychology experts were involved in the ongoing investigation.

"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about what happened. At this stage, it is too early to reach any definite conclusions," Yugandhar said on Thursday, urging the public and media to refrain from "spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process". He stressed that the AAIB was investigating the crash "rigorously and most professionally" under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which govern India's obligations under international aviation protocols, notably the International Civil Aviation Organization's Annex 13. These rules lay down procedures for impartial, non-criminal investigations focused on safety improvement rather than blame.