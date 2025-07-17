Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AI171 crash probe must focus on possible fault in stabilizer: Expert

AI171 crash probe must focus on possible fault in stabilizer: Expert

The stabilizer is part of the aircraft's tail and helps in pitching up and down its nose on command from the pilot

air india plane crash
Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A veteran pilot and aviation consultant has suggested that investigators should also focus on a possible fault in flight AI171's stabilizer, which he believes could have created conditions for the plane's crash, albeit due to an unintended mistake by the pilot.

Air India flight 171, which crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground, had arrived from Delhi before its onward journey to London Gatwick on June 12. The crew reported a fault with the stabilizer to engineers in Ahmedabad who fixed it, according to a preliminary report into the investigation released on July 12. 

Aviation expert Capt Ehsan Khalid told PTI that investigators should also check the flight data recorder for stabilizer inputs data, in case it was not fixed properly and created conditions for the crash during the takeoff roll of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The stabilizer is part of the aircraft's tail and helps in pitching up and down its nose on command from the pilot.

Khalid said if a fault crops up in the stabilizer during takeoff roll, the pilot flying has to perform the following memorised routine: take one hand off the control column, reach down and turn off the stabilizer control switches located under the thrust lever assembly.

As it happens, the orange switches are right next to the fuel control switches, which have become the focus of the investigation and much speculation into the crash.

Khalid suggested that there is a possibility the first officer, who was flying the plane, turned off the fuel to both engines by mistake while intending to cut off the stabilizer, even though both switches feel differently to touch.

During takeoff the pilot does not look anywhere except straight ahead to ensure the plane is climbing safely, he said.

"I have a problem with the Boeing philosophy. It's the pilot flying who is required to turn off the stabilizer in case of a fault and not the other pilot," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and Kuwait ink deal to clear runway for more flights and flyers

Air India finds no issues with fuel switch locking in Boeing-787s: Official

No immediate action needed from Boeing after AI171 crash report: IATA chief

Premium

UK aviation regulator backs Boeing, says no safety concerns found

Premium

Datanomics: Pilot error identified as top cause for air accidents

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir Indiaplane crash

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story