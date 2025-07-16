Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AAIB's Air India crash report offers more insight than expected: IATA

AAIB's Air India crash report offers more insight than expected: IATA

The airlines' body praised the Indian government and AAIB for releasing a detailed and timely preliminary report on the Air India crash, saying it provided more insight than expected

air india plane crash

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The preliminary report on the Air India crash, released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), contains more information than expected and has been described as helpful by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), according to a report by the Press Trust of India.
 
IATA, which represents around 340 global airlines, including Air India, responded to the release during an event in Singapore on July 10. Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general and a trained pilot, said it was important that investigators be given the time to do their work thoroughly, but also stressed the need for timely publication of reports.
   
"I commend the Indian government and the AAIB for the release of the preliminary report, which I think contained more information than most people were expecting, which was helpful... I think all airlines and all aviation professionals will now await the publication of the final report, which I'm sure will go into significantly more detail," Walsh said.
 
He added that he was “very pleased” the preliminary report had been released on time.

Fuel cutoff caused cockpit confusion

The AAIB’s initial findings relate to the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash on June 12, which resulted in the deaths of 260 people.

According to the report, released 30 days after the incident, the fuel switches to the aircraft’s engines were turned off within one second of take-off. This sudden action reportedly led to confusion in the cockpit before the aircraft plunged into a hostel for medical students just beyond the runway.
 
Although the AAIB has not issued formal recommendations to Boeing or engine maker GE, Walsh noted that some airlines have started inspecting the fuel cutoff switches independently. “I think it is a sensible thing to do in the circumstances,” he said.

Walsh calls for transparency, improved recording tools

Walsh also reiterated the aviation industry’s commitment to transparency. “We believe that any accident or any major incident that takes place needs to be investigated fully, properly and reported so that everybody can benefit from the experience. And I think, you know, based on what little we know now, it's quite possible that, you know, a video recording in addition to the voice recording would significantly assist the investigators in conducting that investigation,” he said.

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash aviation safety Boeing

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

