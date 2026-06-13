Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode diverted after technical snag

An Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode was diverted to Cochin International Airport here early Saturday due to a technical issue, officials said.

According to a spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Air Arabia flight G9 454 landed at the airport due to an issue related to the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system.

As per established safety protocols, a local standby was declared at 3.19 am, followed by a full emergency at 3.34 am to ensure the readiness of all airport emergency response services.

"The aircraft landed safely at 3.38 am and was guided to the designated parking bay. The full emergency was withdrawn at 3.45 am after all safety checks were completed," the spokesperson said.