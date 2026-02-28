Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1

Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1

Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Toronto , Delhi-Frankfurt, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris services have been cancelled

Air India
Air India(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 11:22 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Air India has cancelled 28 flights connecting various cities in Europe, the US and Canada for March 1 due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

With multiple airspaces closed, airlines are finding it difficult to find alternate routes, especially for flights to the West.

"As part of our continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, in the interest of the safety and security of our guests and staff, Air India has cancelled the following flights scheduled on 01 March 2026," the airline said in a post on X on Saturday.

The airline has cancelled flights from Delhi and Mumbai to London Heathrow, from Amritsar to London Gatwick and from Delhi and Mumbai to New York.

Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Toronto , Delhi-Frankfurt, Mumbai-Frankfurt and Delhi-Paris services have been cancelled.

The flights from these destinations to the respective Indian cities have been cancelled for March 1.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and share further updates based on our risk assessments," the airline said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.36% to 15.25 million in Jan: DGCA

IndiGo temporarily suspends flights to West Asia as US, Iran strike Iran

Flyers protest at Bengaluru airport after flight 'fails' to land in Nepal

Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted after Israel airspace closure: Air India

Topics :Air IndiaEuropeUnited StatesCanada

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story