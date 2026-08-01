Air India deploys new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on Delhi-Toronto route

Air India on Saturday said it has deployed its new B787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Toronto route and has expanded its Canada operations for the Winter 2026-27 season with a new non-stop service between Mumbai and Toronto.

The development will see overall capacity between India and Canada increasing by 4,400 seats each month, with premium seat capacity to Toronto boosting by 71 per cent, Air India said.

The launch of a seasonal 3x weekly non-stop service between Mumbai and Toronto between October 25 this year and March 26 next year will add nearly 2,000 seats each week between the two countries, making Air India the only carrier operating direct flights between the two cities, the airline said.

The service will be operated by Air India's Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with significantly upgraded cabin interiors, featuring eight luxurious first class suites with privacy sliding doors, 40 flat beds in business class, and 280 seats in economy, it said. Through Air India's hubs at Mumbai and Delhi, customers travelling to/from Canada can connect seamlessly to destinations including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ludhiana, and Vadodara, among several other Indian cities, Air India said. It also said that of the 10x weekly flights the airline operates on the Delhi-Toronto route this Winter, 7x weekly services will be operated by the brand-new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, featuring the airline's latest cabin products.

The remaining 3x weekly services will be initially operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and will transition to the new Boeing 787-9 from January 2027 as more aircraft join the fleet. With that, all Air India flights to and from Toronto will feature all-new or significantly upgraded cabin interiors, delivering a consistent premium experience across the market, it said. "The launch of our seasonal Mumbai-Toronto service this Winter will provide travellers more choice and convenience at a time when many are travelling to reunite with family and friends. At the same time, we are also progressively introducing our newest aircraft and the latest onboard products to North America, reflecting our intent to put our best foot forward in one of the world's most competitive long-haul markets," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India.