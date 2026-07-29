No fuel switch defect found in AI-171 crash probe: Govt tells Parliament

Investigators have found no abnormality in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of Air India flight AI-171, which crashed last year, the Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered the examination as part of continuing airworthiness checks of the aircraft.

The government's response comes as the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) moves towards completing its probe into the June 12, 2025, crash of Air India flight AI-171, which was bound for London Gatwick. The crash claimed 260 lives.

What did the examination on the fuel control switch find? Mohol said the DGCA had directed the OEM-level examination as part of continuing airworthiness checks after the aircraft type was grounded in February this year. A detailed examination of the fuel control switch, including the structural integrity of its locking detents, found no abnormality. "Inspection of the complete Thrust Control Module at the OEM's facility is underway," the minister said. While the fuel control switch has been cleared of any defect so far, investigators are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing inspection of the complete thrust control module.

Is the AAIB's final report delayed? The government rejected the claims that the AAIB had delayed its final investigation report, saying probes into major air crashes do not follow a fixed timeline. "All probable causes and contributing factors leading to the accident are being investigated," Mohol told the House. The government said the final investigation report, containing all findings of the probe, will be made public and uploaded on the AAIB website after the investigation is completed. When is the final report expected? On July 14, the AAIB informed the Supreme Court that the draft final report was expected to be ready by October.