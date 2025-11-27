Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight after Siraj's complaint

Air India Express on Thursday said that its flight (IX 2884) from Guwahati to Hyderabad has been cancelled due to "unforeseen operational reasons".

The explanation came after Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj publicly called out the airline for the delay in departure from Guwahati and the lack of communication regarding it.

"We regret to inform you that the flight has been cancelled due to unforeseen operational reasons. Our team at the airport is actively assisting all guests with the necessary arrangements. We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that our team will continue to keep you updated and extend all possible support," Air India Express replied under Siraj's post on X.