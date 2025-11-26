India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

India's aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is projected to be worth $4 billion by 2031 providing unprecedented opportunities, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of French major Safran's MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in the city, Naidu said the country will become a preferred destination for aircraft maintenance activities.

The Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility in the city will be operational in 2026 and will be a major boost for the country's indigenous capabilities in the fast-growing aviation sector.

Naidu also noted that carrying out aircraft MRO activities within the country will help save up to $15 billion in foreign exchange in the coming years.