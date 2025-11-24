DGCA tells airlines to avoid ash-affected altitudes after Ethiopia eruption

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday instructed all Indian airlines to revise flight planning, modify fuel intake and “strictly” avoid flight altitudes and regions that are affected by the ash cloud that has resulted from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia.

This volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar Rift, erupted on Sunday for the first time in more than 10,000 years, spewing a dense ash plume up to 45,000 feet. The cloud is drifting northeast at 100–120 km/h and is expected to enter Indian airspace in the coming hours. IndiGo’s Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight 6E1433 was diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday due to this cloud.

What precautions has the DGCA asked airlines to take? DGCA said. In its directive, the regulator said airlines must ensure that flight crew and aircraft engineers follow the prescribed procedures for operations in and around volcanic ash. “Airlines must maintain continuous monitoring of the situation. Any suspected ash encounter must be immediately reported,” thesaid. It added that operations manuals must be reviewed to ensure that the sections dealing with volcanic ash are fully implemented, including post-flight inspections of engines and airframes for any aircraft that may have operated near the affected region. What updates must airlines monitor as the ash cloud moves?