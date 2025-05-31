Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express to start daily Bengaluru-Kathmandu flights from Sunday

Air India Express will launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu on June 1. (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Air India Express will launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Kathmandu on June 1.

"The new route builds on our recent expansion into short-haul international leisure destinations such as Bangkok and Phuket," Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said in a press release.

Bookings are now open on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels, with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,000 for Xpress Lite and Rs 8,500 for Xpress Value.

From Bengaluru, the flight will depart at 5.05 am daily and it will depart Kathmandu at 9.05 am.

The new route also enables convenient one-stop connections to Kathmandu via Bengaluru from 20 cities across India, including Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Delhi, Goa, Gwalior, Hindon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Mangaluru, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

One stop connections through Bengaluru also available from two international cities: Abu Dhabi and Dammam, according to the press release.

From Bengaluru Air India Express operates over 450 weekly flights connecting directly to 31 destinations.

First Published: May 31 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

