Air India plane crash probe: Captain RS Sandhu appointed domain expert

Veteran pilot and former Air India director of operations Captain RS Sandhu has been appointed as a domain expert by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in the ongoing probe into the Ahmedabad plane crash, sources told PTI on Sunday.

Sandhu, who was also a designated examiner for the Boeing 787-8 fleet at Air India, had taken delivery of the now-crashed 787-8 plane—VT-ANB—in 2013.

Air India flight AI171, which crashed minutes after take-off on June 12, killed 260 people — 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

“AAIB has onboarded seasoned aviator RS Sandhu in the ongoing investigation of the Air India Boeing 787-8 plane crash in Ahmedabad last month,” one of the sources told PTI.

AAIB had apparently approached Sandhu to be a domain expert in the ongoing probe, and he agreed to the proposal, the sources told PTI. Sandhu, who was with Air India for nearly 39 years in various capacities, is the founder of aviation consultancy firm Aviazione. He had also headed a team that worked on the integration of the Tata group airlines. The investigation of the plane crash has come under controversy after The Wall Street Journal reported that their source had heard the audio recording recovered from the plane, in which the junior pilot can be heard asking the senior pilot about switching off the fuel supply.