DGCA removes window shade advisory, photography ban remains at IAF airports

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that the advisory requiring the lowering of window shades during aircraft operations at Indian Air Force Joint User Airports (JUAs) has been withdrawn. However, the ban on aerial and ground photography at these airports remains in effect.

The DGCA emphasised on Saturday that the prohibition on aerial and ground photography continues to apply to all aircraft operations at IAF JUAs.

"Advisories to Air operators on the prohibition of aerial and ground photography and the lowering of window shades were issued as per instructions from the IAF to enhance operational safety at Joint User Airports (JUAs)," The DGCA said in a statement.

The statement added, "However, after receipt of revised instructions, lowering of window shades is no longer required, while the prohibition on aerial/ground photography remains in effect for all operations at IAF JUAs." Earlier this month, the DGCA took a significant step to raise the standards of pilot training in India. On July 9, the aviation regulator formally launched a national ranking framework for Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) with the aim of improving transparency, consistency, and performance across the sector. The initiative aims to ensure standardisation, safety, and accountability in India's aviation training sector. The ranking system will be implemented as of October 1, 2025, and rankings will be published twice a year, on April 1 and October 1, to provide timely and updated evaluations of FTO performance.