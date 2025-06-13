Air India plane crash puts focus on thrust, flaps, landing gear issues

By Mary Schlangenstein and Allyson Versprille

Video of the Air India jetliner that crashed into a neighborhood points to potential anomalies that aviation safety authorities will examine to understand what caused the accident that killed at least 241 people.

The Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner appeared to not achieve sufficient thrust as it lumbered down nearly the full length of an 11,000-foot runway, a distance that should have been more than enough to take off, said Bob Mann, head of aviation consultant RW Mann & Co.

That could stem from a misconfiguration of the plane prior to takeoff or erroneous weight data entered into the plane's computer system that determines how much power is needed to get off the ground, he said. Mann cautioned that his views were unofficial and not corroborated by data or cockpit voice recorders, which have yet to be recovered from the site.

“If the weight is high compared to the actual number, you end up with a very aggressive takeoff,” Mann said. “If the weight is low compared to the actual, you end up with not enough commanded power.” The 787’s landing gear was never retracted, which normally occurs just after takeoff, said Jeff Guzzetti, a former accident investigation chief for the US Federal Aviation Administration. He also said he’d want to know more about whether the plane’s flaps — movable panels along the wing that generate additional lift during takeoff — were in the correct position, noting that it was possible those were raised mistakenly instead of the landing gear.

"You don't see any smoke or fire or engines burping or anything like that. You don't see any structural failure occurring," Guzzetti said. "It just appears the airplane was unable to climb once it got off the runway." That could be due to several reasons, Guzzetti said, including the flaps being raised instead of the landing gear or improper programming of the flight control computer. "We just don't know at this time," he said. Mann said the flaps appeared to be incorrectly positioned, adding that trying to belatedly adjust the flaps could lead to an aerodynamic stall.