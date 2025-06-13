Boeing CEO cancels Paris trip, GE postpones investor day after AI crash

Boeing and GE Aerospace are scaling back their public activities following the fatal crash of an Air India jetliner, with the planemaker's CEO canceling his trip to the Paris Airshow next week and GE postponing an investor day.

More than 240 people were killed when an Air India Boeing 787 jet bound for London crashed moments after taking off from the city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said, in the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a message to staff on Thursday evening that he and Boeing Commercial Airplanes boss Stephanie Pope had canceled plans to attend the Paris Airshow "so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation."

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India confirms 241 of 242 on board dead The air show, which runs from June 16 to June 20 at Le Bourget, is the global aviation industry's largest trade show, where many aircraft orders are typically placed by airlines. Aircraft engine-maker GE Aerospace, whose engines were in the Boeing 787 plane, had planned an investor day on June 17 coinciding with the show. The company said on Thursday the briefing had been canceled and it would put a team together to go to India and analyze data from the crashed airplane. "GE Aerospace's senior leadership is focused on supporting our customers and the investigation," the company said in a statement.