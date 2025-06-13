16 Air India flights diverted as Iran shuts airspace after Israel strike

In response to an Israeli strike in Tehran on Friday, Iran closed its airspace, prompting at least 16 Air India flights to be either diverted mid-route or return to their points of origin.

AI130 London Heathrow → Mumbai — diverted to Vienna

AI102 New York → Delhi — diverted to Sharjah

AI116 New York → Mumbai — diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 London Heathrow → Delhi — diverted to Mumbai

AI129 Mumbai → London Heathrow — returned to Mumbai

AI119 Mumbai → New York — returned to Mumbai

AI103 Delhi → Washington — returned to Delhi

Air India flight AIC129, which departed from Mumbai to London early on Friday, turned back after spending nearly three hours in the air, flight tracking platform Flightradar24 showed. The aircraft took off from Mumbai airport at 5:39 am but later returned to its point of origin without completing the journey.

Iranian state television confirmed the death of General Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe punishment” for Israel, raising fears of further escalation.

Effect on Indian airports

Delhi International Airport said on X that its operations remain “smooth”, but acknowledged schedule disruptions because of “evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region”. The post urged passengers to “contact their respective airlines for the latest updates”.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran cautioned citizens and persons of Indian origin to “remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s social??'media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities".