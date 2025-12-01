Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named

Airbus
Airbus | (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Airbus has discovered an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft, industry sources said on Monday. 
The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named. 
Airbus had no immediate comment. 
The origin of the problem could not immediately be identified. It emerged as Airbus is beefing up efforts to meet challenging delivery targets for the year. 
Industry sources said the planemaker delivered 72 aircraft in November, bringing the total for the year so far to 657. 
It is targeting around 820 deliveries for the year, meaning it would have to reach a record performance of more than 160 jets in December. 
The record for the final month of the year was 138 in 2019.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How flying from Delhi or Mumbai airports may soon get more expensive

Airlines complete software upgrades for 323 operational A320 family planes

IndiGo announces mandatory Airbus system upgrade across entire A320 fleet

All about the Airbus A320 software glitch that sparked major recall

Airbus software glitch: IndiGo, AI to ground 350 A320 jets for the weekend

Topics :Airbus A320neoAirbusaviation safety

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story