Airbus faces new quality problem causing delays to several A320 deliveries

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Airbus has discovered an industrial quality issue affecting fuselage panels of several dozen A320-family aircraft, industry sources said on Monday.

The suspected production flaw is delaying some deliveries but there are no immediate indications that it has reached aircraft in service, the sources said, asking not to be named.

Airbus had no immediate comment.

The origin of the problem could not immediately be identified. It emerged as Airbus is beefing up efforts to meet challenging delivery targets for the year.

Industry sources said the planemaker delivered 72 aircraft in November, bringing the total for the year so far to 657.