Airline industry benefiting from lower oil price: IATA head Willie Walsh

By Guy Johnson and Benedikt Kammel The global aviation industry is benefiting from lower oil prices because they’re bringing down the cost of kerosene, the head of the IATA industry association said.

The reduction in oil prices is in turn helping drive down ticket prices, said Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association.

ALSO READ: IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal “It’s typically our single biggest cost, so it would help to offset any weakening demand if we were to witness a slowdown,” Walsh said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at IATA’s annual general meeting in New Delhi. “It also tends to have an impact on pricing. There’s almost a direct correlation between the price of oil and and the price of airline tickets.”