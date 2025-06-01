IndiGo expands network with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic, Delta deal

India's largest airline IndiGo on Sunday announced an agreement with Air France-KLM, Virgin Atlantic and Delta to expand its long-haul services to North America, Europe and Britain, the airlines said on Sunday.

IndiGo has an extensive domestic network in India, the world's third-largest air passenger market, and is expanding its international reach.

Once the partnership is complete, IndiGo will be able to sell flights under its own name on those operated by its partners out of India, and onward travel from Amsterdam and Manchester on select flights to Europe and North America.

ALSO READ: IndiGo to launch direct daily flights between Mumbai, Adampur from July 2 IndiGo, which is hosting the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in New Delhi from Sunday, has an existing relationship with Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, and its Delta partnership is new. US carrier Delta has not flown to India since the pandemic. CEO Ed Bastian told media at an airline summit in New Delhi that Delta will restart direct services from the United States to India over the next couple of years.