Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Dunes Air enters private aviation market, to offer premium charter services

Dunes Air enters private aviation market, to offer premium charter services

Under this vertical, the company will offer aircraft charter services to business leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and discerning travellers

Dunes Air
The airline is positioning itself as a premium air carrier delivering efficient, private and flexible flying experiences. Image: https://dunesaviation.in/
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ahmedabad-based private aviation firm Dunes Air has announced its entry into the air charter business with the launch of its premium chartered services.

Under this vertical, the company will offer aircraft charter services to business leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and discerning travellers, its co-founder Ritesh Hada said.

The airline is positioning itself as a premium air carrier delivering efficient, private and flexible flying experiences, Hada said.

The non-scheduled operator currently operates two aircraft the Cessna Citation CJ2+, a jet suited for fast intercity routes, and the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, known for its short takeoff capabilities and suitability for regional and remote destinations.

Dunes Air said it is also set to induct a Challenger jet into its fleet, enhancing its long-range and luxury offerings, and supporting the growing demand for premium aviation services.

The firm has already connected major metros and tier-2 cities, serving corporate leaders and catering to urgent medical evacuations, destination weddings, spiritual journeys, and other time-sensitive needs, Hada said.

Other co-founders of the joint venture include Shaishav Shah, Ketan Gajjar, Navneet Agarwal, Tanuj Pugalia and Himanshu Shah.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo to launch direct daily flights between Mumbai, Adampur from July 2

Air India Express to start daily Bengaluru-Kathmandu flights from Sunday

IATA to hold AGM in India after 42 years; PM Modi to address delegates

IndiGo to start non-stop flights to 10 int'l destinations in FY26: CEO

US pauses exports of airplane and semiconductor technology to China

Topics :airlinesAviationAviation sector

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story