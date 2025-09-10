Aera to hold airport operators accountable for third-party service quality

Airport operators will be held responsible for maintaining overall service standards, including those delivered by third-party service providers, under new rules being framed by the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (Aera), its chairman S K G Rahate told aviation stakeholders on Wednesday, Business Standard has learnt.

Third-party service providers at an airport include ground handlers, caterers, retailers, cargo agents and cab operators.

Rahate was speaking at a stakeholder meeting where AERA’s draft regulation, issued on September 2, was discussed. The regulation seeks to link airport service quality with tariffs such as user development fees and aircraft parking charges collected by airport operators from passengers and airlines.

The draft sets out 32 objective and 18 subjective performance parameters, covering baggage delivery times, queue lengths, washroom cleanliness and the availability of facilities such as trolleys and wheelchairs. Airports that fail to meet prescribed benchmarks could see a reduction in tariffs, while those that exceed targets may be eligible for incentives. The “carrot and stick” model is intended to ensure accountability as airports are natural monopolies where passengers have limited choices. When some airport operators questioned how they could be held accountable for services delivered by third-party providers, Rahate said: “The fundamental principle is that these performance standards are passenger-centric. The passenger does not care that certain processes are being handled by the airline and other infrastructure is being provided by the airport operator. When you and I are travellers, how do we form an opinion about an airport? We go to the airport, we see the overall service, and then we grade the airport. It is difficult to segregate. So, the airport is the hub and the node, and the other service providers have to fall in line with the standards.”

He added: “For deficiency of the service provider, why does the airport operator have to bear the brunt? Well, here we have adopted the concept that the airport is the hub, and the airport is the primary service provider when it comes to the users, particularly passengers. Then there are other users like airlines and all.” Rahate explained that under the proposed mechanism: “When an airport is the hub, we are giving that responsibility to the airport operator. Of course, in the rebate mechanism, we will decide whether for the deficiencies of other service providers, we may try to provide a provision that the airport can in turn get compensated or be reimbursed by the service provider. We cannot notify different parameters for different service providers. It has to be for the airport as the central hub and the other service providers will have to fall in line.”

A representative of the Adani Group — which manages eight airports and has one more under construction — urged Aera to implement the standards in phases. “If these can be phased out for a two to three years’ timeframe. The airport operators are already doing certain checks and balances and surveys. Certain service parameter levels, which are part of the concession agreement, are already being adhered to and are monitored by the airport operator as well as the concession authority. In the first phase, or in the first year, can those parameters be taken care of (measured) by the regulator? After a certain timeframe, the new service parameters can be added. After the third year, more parameters could be added,” the Adani representative said.