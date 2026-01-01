Canada seeks report after Air India pilot flagged for alcohol before duty

Transport Canada, the country’s ministry of transport, has sought a detailed report from Air India after a pilot was found to have reported for duty under the influence of alcohol on a Vancouver–Delhi flight on December 23.

In a letter dated December 24, Transport Canada said Captain Saurabh Kumar had reported for duty on flight AI186 at Vancouver International Airport on December 23, despite being unfit to operate the aircraft due to alcohol consumption.

What did the regulator say in its letter?

The aviation regulator said it was informed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which conducted two breathalyser tests on the pilot after he was advised to leave the aircraft, both confirming the presence of alcohol.

“This incident indicates a contravention of Canadian Aviation Regulations,” Transport Canada said in the letter, adding that it also breached a condition of Air India’s Foreign Air Operator Certificate that requires the airline to conduct safe operations. The regulator noted that enforcement action was likely to be pursued by both the RCMP and Transport Canada Civil Aviation. What rules govern alcohol use for flight crew? Under Canadian rules, operators are barred from allowing flight crew to operate if there is reason to believe they are unfit for duty, while crew members are prohibited from flying within 12 hours of consuming alcohol or while under its influence.

What steps has Transport Canada asked Air India to take? Transport Canada has asked Air India to carry out a detailed investigation under its Safety Management System and submit details of corrective measures taken to prevent a recurrence. Air India has been asked to submit its response to the regulator by January 26. How did Air India respond? When asked, an Air India spokesperson replied: “Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry.”