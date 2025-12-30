Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aviation ministry reviews probe panel report on IndiGo crisis: Minister

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, followed by several days of bulk cancellations

File photo of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said the ministry is currently analysing the report submitted by the panel that probed the massive flight disruptions involving IndiGo earlier this month.

While speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said, "The report has been submitted to the ministry. We are analysing the report, taking further comments from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and we will follow up on the action on that".

According to officials, the inquiry committee, headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

The committee had submitted its report on Friday evening.

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, followed by several days of bulk cancellations. The inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms was cited as a key reason for the disruptions.

Following the disruptions, DGCA directed IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to reduce its winter schedule by 10 per cent and issued show-cause notices to the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras.

In the order dated December 5 on setting up the panel, it said that, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, "warranting an independent examination".

As per that DGCA order, the regulator had issued repeated directions and advance instructions from time to time to the airline on timely preparation to implement the provisions related to the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

