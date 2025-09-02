Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the DGCA introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July

Delhi Airport | File Image
The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.

As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July.

With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance."  APAC refers to Asia Pacific and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.

The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added.

According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.

"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said.

The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DGCADirectorate General of Civil AviationAirport securityairport

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

