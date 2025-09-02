DGCA grants safety clearance to AISATS, 1st ground handling firm to get nod

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday granted safety clearance to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS), making it the first ground handling company in the country to receive the approval.
As part of efforts to strengthen Safety Management Systems (SMS), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the framework to provide safety approval to ground handling firms in July.
With the granting of approval to AISATS, the regulator said, "India has become the second country after Malaysia in APAC region to implement such a comprehensive framework in alignment with ICAO guidance." APAC refers to Asia Pacific and ICAO is the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
In a release, the DGCA said it has granted safety clearance to AISATS for the first time, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening SMS and enhancing regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across India.
The clearance has been issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, it added.
According to the regulator, ground handling is vital to aviation safety, and with increasing traffic, larger aircraft, faster turnarounds and multiple service providers, it has mandated safety clearance for all operators.
"AISATS received this clearance after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure, confirming full compliance with CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation," the release said.
The safety clearance document was handed over to AISATS at the regulator's headquarters in the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app