DGCA launches comprehensive special audit plan to end siloed safety checks

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rolled out a new “comprehensive special audit” framework for India’s aviation sector that aims to move beyond siloed safety assessments and carry out integrated evaluations across airlines, airports, maintenance firms, training institutes, and ground handling agencies.

“Traditionally, regulatory and safety oversight functions within Indian aviation have been conducted in silos, with different directorates (of DGCA) performing inspections and audits specific to their respective domains. These activities include planned/unplanned surveillance inspections, random spot checks and ramp inspections, which primarily assess compliance and safety within individual aviation segments,” the regulator stated.

The new framework, described as a "significant paradigm shift", aims to evaluate the aviation ecosystem holistically, moving away from fragmented oversight models.

Issued on June 19, the DGCA circular mentioned the need for "a 360-degree evaluation of the aviation ecosystem, reflecting both its strengths and areas needing improvement". Going beyond the annual surveillance audits currently in place, the special audits will be carried out by multidisciplinary teams led by senior officials from the regulator. These teams will include personnel from various DGCA divisions—such as flight standards, air safety, airworthiness, aerodrome standards, and air navigation—and may also bring in external experts when needed.

The audits will examine three broad areas: the effectiveness of an organisation’s Safety Management System (SMS), the robustness of its operational practices, and compliance with regulatory provisions. Each audit will involve a combination of techniques, including on-site inspections, document reviews, interviews with operational staff, safety data analysis, and training record checks. “These audits will be over and above the Regulatory Audits carried out as per the Annual Surveillance Programme,” the DGCA said. They will apply to all major players in the civil aviation system, including not just airlines and airports but also Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) providers, training academies, and even entities that manage emergency response systems and supply chains.

The regulator will initiate these audits either routinely—such as through annual assessments or post-implementation reviews—or in response to specific triggers like serious incidents, regulatory violations, or findings by UN body International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In urgent cases, audits may begin without notice. Otherwise, entities will be given between three to fourteen working days to prepare. Audit findings will be categorised by severity. The most critical will require corrective action within seven days, while others may be resolved over 30 or 90 days. "Audited entities must submit a Corrective Action Plan… detailing root cause analysis, remedial actions, preventive measures, implementation timelines, and success metrics," the circular stated.