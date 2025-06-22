Air India to reroute international flights amid tensions in West Asia

Air India is making adjustments to the routes of flights bound for North America and Europe that pass through West Asia, the airline announced through a notification on Sunday.

The Tata-owned airline stated that it already refrains from operating flights over the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel. Moving forward, it plans to gradually avoid specific regions of the Persian Gulf as well, according to a report by The Economic Times. Consequently, flights bound for destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait are likely to experience increased travel times due to the rerouting.

“This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America,” an Air India spokesperson said.