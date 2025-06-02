Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Ethiopian Airlines considering order for 20 regional jets, CEO says

Ethiopian Airlines considering order for 20 regional jets, CEO says

"We are evaluating three aircraft models, the E-2 from Embraer, the A220 from Airbus, and the 737 MAX 7 from Boeing," CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele said

Ethiopian Airlines
The company is also in talks with lessors to bring onboard some jets to ease capacity constraints | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ethiopian Airlines is looking to order at least 20 regional or small narrowbody jets as it moves to expand its domestic fleet and replace some ageing aircraft, the airline's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
 
"We are evaluating three aircraft models, the E-2 from Embraer, the A220 from Airbus, and the 737 MAX 7 from Boeing," CEO Mesfin Tasew Bekele said in an interview.
 
The final order quantity will depend on the type chosen, he added. Boeing's 737 MAX 7, which has a larger seating capacity and sits at the bottom of a larger category than the Airbus A220 and Embraer E-2, is yet to be certified.
 
Africa's largest carrier is experiencing strong travel demand but has been constrained by jet delivery delays and the grounding of some aircraft due to engine shortages stemming from supply chain disruptions.
 
"We are receiving airplanes from both Boeing and Airbus, but deliveries have been delayed, some by three months, some six months, some more," Bekele said on the sidelines of an annual IATA meeting of global airline leaders.
 
The company is also in talks with lessors to bring onboard some jets to ease capacity constraints.
 
The airline is among several facing grounded aircraft due to bottlenecks in engine maintenance plants. Ethiopian has three Boeing 787 widebody jets grounded due to a shortage of Rolls-Royce engines, with five turboprop aircraft grounded due to a shortage of RTX's Pratt & Whitney engines.
 
"Normally engines were supposed to be repaired and returned in three months typically, but now it takes six months or even more to get them repaired and returned," Bekele said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Ready to set up plant in India if it gets 200-aircraft order: Embraer

Making more noise does not make you right on bilateral rights: IndiGo CEO

Airline profits to reach $36 bn in 2025 despite supply chain disruptions

AAI clears scheme to boost int'l flight connectivity at Port Blair airport

Embraer sees lot of opportunities in India; in talks with IndiGo, Air India

Topics :Ethiopian AirlinesBoeing 737 MAXEmbraerAirbus BoeingRolls Royce

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story