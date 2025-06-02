Ready to set up plant in India if it gets 200-aircraft order: Embraer

Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer said it could increase component sourcing from India and may set up a final assembly line (FAL) in the country if it secures orders totalling around 200 planes, the company’s head of Asia Pacific, Raul Villaron, told Business Standard in an interview on Monday.

“India presents a vast opportunity for regional jets in the 80-to-150 seat segment. If we are able to close orders for about 200 aircraft, it would make strong business sense for us to localise more aggressively—including establishing a final assembly line and expanding our supplier base here,” said Villaron, who also holds the position of senior vice president for Asia Pacific at Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The company estimates India will require at least 500 aircraft in this segment over the next 20 years, driven by growing connectivity needs beyond metro routes and into Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Unlike turboprops, Embraer’s jets offer longer range and faster travel times, making them well-suited for India’s evolving network, Villaron noted. ALSO READ: Embraer sees lot of opportunities in India; in talks with IndiGo, Air India He was speaking to the newspaper on the sidelines of the annual general meeting here of the International Air Transport Association. Currently, Embraer has plane manufacturing facilities in Brazil and the USA.

Embraer already has a presence in India, with nearly 50 aircraft of 11 different types operating across commercial, defence, and business aviation sectors. Its Indian subsidiary, based in New Delhi’s Aero City, is actively exploring opportunities across defence, commercial aviation, business aviation, services and support, and the emerging urban air mobility space. The company said it is in the process of expanding its local team to strengthen capabilities across corporate functions, procurement, supply chain, and engineering. “We are building capacity to support India’s dynamic aerospace and defence ecosystem,” Embraer said in a statement. In February 2023, Embraer Defense & Security signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahindra Defence Systems to jointly explore the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, offering the C-390 Millennium aircraft as a contender.