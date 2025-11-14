Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Every 50 days new airport coming up in India: Aviation Minister Naidu

Every 50 days new airport coming up in India: Aviation Minister Naidu

The minister further said the state is expected to expand the drone sector by creating a drone city, and aerospace and aircraft manufacturing also

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said every 50 days a new airport is opened in India, which is unprecedented anywhere in the globe.

Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit-2025, the minister said Andhra Pradesh currently has seven airports and an equal number of aerodromes are coming up in the state.

"Every 50 days we are opening a new airport which is unprecedented anywhere in the globe, and that is the kind of success we have achieved in terms of building up airports, the passenger capacity, and many other verticals in aviation," Naidu said.

He further said that as many as four flight-training organisations are coming to the state, and that an MRO ecosystem and an aviation skilling university are coming up in Visakhapatnam.

The minister further said the state is expected to expand the drone sector by creating a drone city, and aerospace and aircraft manufacturing also.

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

