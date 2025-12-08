Flight disruptions credit negative, may hit IndiGo financially: Moody's

Taking cognisance of the crisis at IndiGo, global rating agency Moody’s today said severe disruptions in flight operations are credit negative for the Indian private airline. It could face significant financial damage from loss of revenue due to flight cancellations, refunds and compensation to affected customers, along with potential penalties imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the agency said.

This follows a week-long period of IndiGo reporting massive delays and cancellations of its flights caused by a mix of regulatory changes and weather conditions that exacerbated the company’s lapses in planning, amid a peak winter schedule for the airline.