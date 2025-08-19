Over 250 flights disrupted in Mumbai as rains lead to delays, cancellations

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai, disrupting over 250 flights with delays and cancellations, while a dozen were diverted to other cities.

At least 12 flights were diverted to cities such as Ahmedabad, Surat, and Hyderabad, while 90 arrivals were disrupted, resulting in delays, according to data from flight monitoring portal FlightRadar24.

Four departures were cancelled, and 188 flights were delayed after torrential rains reduced visibility at the airport.

India’s second-busiest airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, handles more than 870 daily flights.

Airlines informed passengers of the disruptions and advised them to check the status of their flights.

“Continuous rainfall in Mumbai is currently affecting air traffic, causing delays in flight operations. Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Rest assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow,” IndiGo said in a statement on the social media platform X. Mumbai continued to receive heavy rainfall for the fourth consecutive day, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city. The city received upwards of 177 mm of rainfall in six to eight hours on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas and extremely heavy showers at isolated locations in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad until Tuesday.