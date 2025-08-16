AI171 crash: US attorney seeks probe data, eyes lawsuit against Boeing

Mike Andrews, the lead US attorney representing more than 65 families impacted by the Air India AI171 crash, has called for full transparency in the investigation.

"We want to know the truth, we want transparency and exactly what happened," Andrews told news agency ANI. "These families want to know, and they deserve the respect to know what happened to their loved ones."

A report by The Economic Times quoted Andrews as saying that if the flight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) findings point to technical faults as the cause of the crash, he would move US courts to pursue a product liability case against Boeing.

“We are placing formal requests with the Air India and AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) to release the details of the FDR, which will reveal a great deal about the accident,” he told The Economic Times. ALSO READ: DGCA issues warning letter to Air India, seeks stricter compliance Andrews also met the lone survivor and his family, describing them as "humble and hardworking" people who are enduring unimaginable pain. He added that investigators are exploring multiple possible causes, including a malfunction in the throttle control system. "One question is whether or not moisture can affect the systems and cause a problem," he said.

Anger over compensation delays The US attorney criticised the slow pace of compensation, calling it a “bureaucratic process” that would not have existed under the leadership of the late Ratan Tata. "Even in the US, we know who Ratan Tata was," Andrews said. "We know about his work ethic and his humility. If he were here today, we don’t believe victims and their families would be subjected to delayed payments." On July 26, Air India released an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of 147 passengers and 19 victims on the ground. This amount will be adjusted against the final settlement later.

Tata Group’s memorial and support The Tata Group has also set up the "AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust" in memory of the victims. The Trust has pledged an ex gratia of ₹1 crore per deceased individual, while also funding the rebuilding of the damaged BJ Medical College Hostel and extending support to first responders and medical teams. On June 12, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The accident killed 260 people — 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. Air India CEO on flight safety Following the tragedy, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson addressed frequent flyers through an email, saying their concerns about safety were “understandable". He assured that the airline is strengthening checks, inspections, and training to ensure safer operations.

ALSO READ: SC seeks response from Centre, DGCA over series of helicopter crashes India’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, recently issued four show cause notices to Air India over repeated safety lapses, including issues with crew deployment, pilot rest rules, and training. DGCA records show 19 top-level safety findings in the past year across Air India Group airlines — 10 in Vistara, seven in Air India, and two in Air India Express. Other Indian carriers recorded none in this category. The regulator clarified that higher observations are “normal” for larger airlines but stressed that immediate corrective action is required.